Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after purchasing an additional 602,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 375,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,238,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 232,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,590,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of SJI stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.