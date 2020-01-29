Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 730.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

