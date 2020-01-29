Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,140 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 238.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 826.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 462,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,928.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.