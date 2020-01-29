Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVFM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 36,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,729. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,302.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,678 shares of company stock valued at $386,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Link Fund Solutions Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5,199.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 724,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 116.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 354,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 112.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

