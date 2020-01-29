Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

EPM stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.