EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,751 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BOND stock opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $103.37 and a one year high of $109.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

