EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,601,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 849,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 71,431 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 747,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 652,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $118.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

