EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

