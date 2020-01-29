EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

EXAS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 535,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,061. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. EXACT Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

