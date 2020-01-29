Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) Trading Down 0.4%

Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.37, approximately 1,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C Company Profile (NYSE:XAN.PC)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

