Exchange Income Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded up C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$43.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,996. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$28.74 and a one year high of C$46.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.3800002 earnings per share for the current year.

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Exchange Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.06.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

