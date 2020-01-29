Expanse Reaches Market Capitalization of $602,720.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit and BiteBTC. During the last week, Expanse has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $602,720.00 and $6,386.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

