Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $62,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 5,339,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856,954. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

