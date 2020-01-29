Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,897,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.43 and a 1-year high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

