Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $79.50 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.06% of United Technologies worth $79,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 34,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.10. 71,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,470. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

