Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.33% of Flex worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 83,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.