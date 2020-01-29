Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 131,400 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 672,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $63,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.79. 25,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $99.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

