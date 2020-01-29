Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.21

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 9493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

