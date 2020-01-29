Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $850.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.03). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $177,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

