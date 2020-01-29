Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Federal Signal has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

