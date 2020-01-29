FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,660 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,640.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $148.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 706.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

