Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $188.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $109.77 and a 12-month high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 51.17%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

