Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 6,942.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. 406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.64. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

