Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,098 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 578.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $44.78.

