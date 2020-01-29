Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after acquiring an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after acquiring an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

