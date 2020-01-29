Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Invests $3.81 Million in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000. Davita makes up about 3.3% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DVA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 119,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

