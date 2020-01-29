Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New $19.44 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 163,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9,174.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. 8,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,634. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

