Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New $247,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after buying an additional 79,422 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. 7,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,957. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.03 and a 1 year high of $115.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.18.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

