Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Trading Up 20%

Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) shares were up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides accounting, tax planning, and management services to high net worth individuals and businesses in the Dallas/Fort Worth region. It offers bookkeeping and payroll services; asset management services; consulting services; and software and support solutions, as well as TaxCoach software system, coaching, and email marketing services.

