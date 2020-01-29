First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Pravin Pranav acquired 1,703 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $45,265.74. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 1,201 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,922.58. Insiders acquired a total of 10,678 shares of company stock valued at $283,821 in the last 90 days. 15.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 31.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539. First Choice Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

