First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FFBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

