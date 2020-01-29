First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million.

Shares of First Foundation stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,610. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $731.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

