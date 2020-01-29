First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

FHB traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,576. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.