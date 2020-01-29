First Quadrant L P CA Buys 393 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,744,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Comcast by 61.6% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 6,737,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

