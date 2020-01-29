First Quadrant L P CA Buys 41,565 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,375 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for 0.8% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $499,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.85. 510,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,357. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

