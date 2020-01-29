First Quadrant L P CA Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,789 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after buying an additional 89,977 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after buying an additional 1,528,866 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,735,000 after buying an additional 203,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after buying an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 99,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,867. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

