First Quadrant L P CA Increases Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 152.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 141,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

