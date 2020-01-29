First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 74,472 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,472 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.11% of MGIC Investment worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 57,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $808,274.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,197 shares in the company, valued at $23,102,013.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock worth $4,363,904. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

