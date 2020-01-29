First Quadrant L P CA Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.23. 89,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,424. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

