First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Stock Price Down 1.8%

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.03, 311 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0054 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 31.73% of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

