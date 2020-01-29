First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85, approximately 239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.