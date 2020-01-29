First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,839. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.