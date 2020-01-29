Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 101,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

