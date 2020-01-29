Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 32.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 681,679 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Flotek Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 659,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 465,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 8,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,607. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Flotek Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.