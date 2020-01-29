Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Up 6.2%

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.72, 517,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 398,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 465,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Flotek Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

