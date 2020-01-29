Flowchain (FLC) Market Cap Achieves $1.50 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00023226 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.74 or 0.05671644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026047 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127454 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032528 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

