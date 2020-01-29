FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $253,645.00 and $561.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

