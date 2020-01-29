Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOMX shares. BidaskClub lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:FOMX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

