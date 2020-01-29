Ford Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,112 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock worth $104,029,771. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. HSBC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.28. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.43 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

