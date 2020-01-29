Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Short Interest Update

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at $2,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 159,888 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forterra by 206.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FRTA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $464.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

